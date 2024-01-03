Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rises By 12.9%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 7,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DLTR traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.72. 2,382,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.66. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.