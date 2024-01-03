Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Rises By 15.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 47,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 12,392,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,438,017. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

