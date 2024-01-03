Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Decreases By 6.3%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 382,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.14.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENLV
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.