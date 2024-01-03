Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Decreases By 6.3%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 382,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

