Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Decreases By 11.0%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,728. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 91.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.



Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

