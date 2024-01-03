Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expands By 8.0%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Exponent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408,295 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,010,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Trading Down 5.7 %

EXPO stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 380,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.