Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Rises By 19.4%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.6 days.
FIT Hon Teng Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of FITGF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157. FIT Hon Teng has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
About FIT Hon Teng
