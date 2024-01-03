Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Rises By 19.4%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.6 days.

FIT Hon Teng Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of FITGF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157. FIT Hon Teng has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Get FIT Hon Teng alerts:

About FIT Hon Teng

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.