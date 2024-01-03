Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Declines By 6.3%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 42.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 241,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 380,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

