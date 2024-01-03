Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Drops By 7.7%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,576,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 2,791,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

