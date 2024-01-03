Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Increases By 5.2%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 296,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $704.55 million, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.17. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

