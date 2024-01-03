Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Grows By 18.6%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

FINX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 334,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,550. The company has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.