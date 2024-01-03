Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Rises By 8.5%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Hays Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Hays has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Hays Company Profile
