Short Interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases By 9.7%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 39,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,576,000 after acquiring an additional 310,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,974. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Recommended Stories

