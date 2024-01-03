Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Drops By 6.5%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 161,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

