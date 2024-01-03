Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Drops By 7.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 306,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.