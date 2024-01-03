Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Increases By 15.0%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Itron Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

