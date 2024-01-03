Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Grows By 15.0%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 33,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 16,521,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,973,191. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

