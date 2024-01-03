Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Decreases By 8.3%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.