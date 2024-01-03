Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 12.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,674,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 6,849,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,395.1 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

FINMF stock remained flat at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.