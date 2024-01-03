Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 12.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,674,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 6,849,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,395.1 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
FINMF stock remained flat at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $17.09.
About Leonardo
