Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Drops By 10.3%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Meta Data Stock Performance

NYSE:AIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Meta Data has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Meta Data Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.