Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $410.85 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $410.85 million and approximately $42.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00153146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00547976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00366478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00202301 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,030,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,005,567,961 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

