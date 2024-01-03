Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-$0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 307,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $843,083.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,842,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

