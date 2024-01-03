SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Up 9.8%

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.25 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21). 1,244,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 555,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.90.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

