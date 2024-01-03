Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.95 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $49,219.24 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars.

