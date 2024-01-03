Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Head-To-Head Contrast

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hyatt Hotels 0 5 5 0 2.50

Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $122.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.10%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Hyatt Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.33 -$220.58 million ($0.38) -17.42 Hyatt Hotels $5.89 billion 2.23 $455.00 million $4.48 28.48

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -6.68% N/A -2.97% Hyatt Hotels 7.40% 13.25% 3.90%

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. The company primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.