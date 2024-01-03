Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 80,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 149,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $32,566.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,306.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,971 shares of company stock worth $69,272. 19.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

