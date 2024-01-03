Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,660 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 374,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,214. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.