St James House (LON:SJH) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).
St James House Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.50.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
