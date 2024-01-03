Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $156.74 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $156.74 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,870.22 or 1.00057718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011687 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010698 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00198669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04569662 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $10,366,110.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.