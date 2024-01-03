StockNews.com Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Hold

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. 382,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.