StockNews.com Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:KFY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 575,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

