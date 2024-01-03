StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 11,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.66.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 241,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 51,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

