StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Lakeland Industries Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 11,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.66.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
