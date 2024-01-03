StockNews.com Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Hold

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

THG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.20. 118,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

