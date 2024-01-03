StockNews.com Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Weibo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weibo has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 853,528 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

