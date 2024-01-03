StockNews.com Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weibo has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
