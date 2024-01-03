StockNews.com Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Hold

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. 1,646,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,155. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

