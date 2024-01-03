Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $174.00 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.19 or 0.05186520 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00086935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00035160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,946,209 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

