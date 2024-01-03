Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. 13,283,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,416,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

