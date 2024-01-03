Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,054. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.