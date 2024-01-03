Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 57,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 85,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 359,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,952,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,950,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

