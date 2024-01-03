TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 142,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,319. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

