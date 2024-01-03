TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 233.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 700,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,874. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

