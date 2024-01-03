Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.34

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 233967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.27) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCDY

Tesco Stock Up 1.4 %

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.