Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 (D467) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 (LON:D467 – Get Free Report) will be issuing its Interim quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 stock remained flat at GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.92. Thames Ventures VCT 2 DP67 has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 15 ($0.19).

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

