The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 243,500 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beachbody by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,584 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Beachbody by 642.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 205,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beachbody by 209.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Raine Group LLC grew its holdings in Beachbody by 730.5% during the second quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 216,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Beachbody by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of BODY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 49,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

About Beachbody

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

