Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $328.55 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $361.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00085833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,402,951,735 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

