Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 1%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 357,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 535,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1189128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

