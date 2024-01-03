Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 6,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,437,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,370,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Tilly's Trading Down 3.5 %

TLYS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

