TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $1,156,050.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. 920,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 363,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

