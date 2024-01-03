Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,084,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17,486% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Tricon Residential Trading Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.