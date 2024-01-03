Union Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.33. 428,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.35 and a 200 day moving average of $444.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.