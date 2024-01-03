Uniswap Price Reaches $6.55 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.92 billion and $260.19 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00015160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00151786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.31667836 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 903 active market(s) with $130,442,132.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

